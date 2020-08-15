Keith Mendenhall,68, of Hutchinson, died on August 13, 2020 in Hutchinson. He was born May 3, 1952. Funeral services will be held 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Book signing will be August 17, 2020, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.

