Wilber Koehn

NEWTON - Wilber E. Koehn, 85, died Wednesday August 12, 2020. The family will receive friends between 6 and 7 p.m., Friday August 14 at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday August 15 at the Whitewater Cemetery, rural Whitewater, Ks.