ZENDA - Ella M. Fisher, 91, died Aug. 10, 2020 at Victoria Falls Assisted Living, Andover.

She was born February 19, 1929, at St. Leo, Kansas the daughter of John and Elizabeth Theis Vierthaler. A longtime resident of the Zenda community, she was a homemaker.

Ella was a member of the St. John Catholic Church, the D of I, and the Altar Society, all of Zenda. She was also Valedictorian of the Zenda High School Class of 1947.

On Oct. 28, 1949, she married George Neil Fisher at Zenda; he died December 6, 2003. Survivors include: two sons and their wives Kevin and Laurell, and Dennis and Carolyn; three daughters and their husbands, Sheryl and Chris Christenson, Kathy Persinger, and Dana and Doug Monroe; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Schneider; brother Dennis Vierthaler; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She was also preceded in death by: a son, Greg; brothers, Robert, Larry, Leon, Sylvester, Omer, and John, Jr.; and sisters, Mary Ann Fisher and infant sister Alma Vierthaler.

A private family rosary and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. John Catholic Church, Zenda with burial at the St. John Catholic Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made with the Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Livingston Funeral Home, Kingman, KS.

