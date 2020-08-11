CHANDLER, ARIZONA - Lyle William Neville, 83, died August 5, 2020. Full obituary will be in Sunday's newspaper. Service arrangements are pending and will be announced at a later date by Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

Lyle William Neville

