El Dorado -- Clarence Clayton Mears, 87, died August 7, 2020.

Survivors: wife Betty Jean; children Brad Mears (Diane), Sheryl Dennett (Mark).

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 12, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Funeral: 10:30 AM, Thursday, Stockham Family Funeral Home. Burial: McPherson Cemetery.

Memorials: McPherson County Community Foundation c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.