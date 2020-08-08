Ellis G. Young, 86, of Hutchinson, died on August 2, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born June 20, 1934, in Hoxie, KS, the son of Edward and Nola (Aumiller) Young.

Ellis graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1952. On December 27, 1956, Ellis married Kathryn Laskowski in Minot, ND. He was a manager at Meschke's Clothing and Blosky Clothing and retired after 40 years.

Ellis was an avid and a very good golfer. In his spare time he enjoyed watching golf on T.V. and was a fan of KU basketball.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Connard, Loy, Buell, Marshall and Ben; and two sisters, Berneda Fredrick and Beverly Thomas.

Ellis is survived by: his loving wife, Kathryn; his daughter, Becky Young; and his son, Grant Young.

There will be no services held at this time. Hutchinson Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

