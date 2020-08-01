Mary Carothers

ANTHONY - Mary L. Carothers, 74, died July 29, 2020. Survivors: husband, John; daughters, Tamara Brooks (Josh), Kendra Carothers; three grandchildren. Rosary 4 p.m. Sunday, Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Monday, both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Anthony. Viewing 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Anthony. Memorials: Country Living or Anthony Golf Course.

