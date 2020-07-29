Jolene Georgia Self, 92, of Hutchinson, 'has flown West' on July 27, 2020. Jolene was born in Clay Center, KS to Eva (Blanchette) and Leroy Friend and grew up in Salina, KS.

Some of Jolene's fondest memories included being a flight hostess for Trans World Airlines (TWA) where she was based in San Francisco and Kansas City. Jolene was married to Robert L. Self in December, 1952, and made their home in Hutchinson.

She is survived by: her three children, Rhett Self of Hutchinson, Rolee Self-Kelly (Mark Citta) Council Bluffs, IA, and Jonee Phillips (Jim) Auburn; and also special friend, Rita Rivard-Carson of Hutchinson.

Jolene was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, who passed in November, 1980.

After his passing, she spent time living in Chicago, Omaha, Dallas, and returned to Hutchinson 10 years ago. During this time, she returned to working for TWA as a Quality Assurance Agent and volunteered at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Jolene was a member of TWA Clipped Wings.

Private burial is planned at Memorial Park Cemetery, Hutchinson, KS.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Reno County or the Hutchinson Animal Shelter in care of the Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 East 30th Avenue, Hutchinson, KS.

