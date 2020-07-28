Paul D. Heatherman

WICHITA - Paul David Heatherman, 72, of Wichita, passed away on Saturday, July 25th, 2020.

A rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Kingman, KS. Visitors may arrive at 5:30 p.m. to offer their condolences to the family.

Graveside services will be held at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Nashville, KS at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 1st.

Dave was born in Kingman, KS to L.W. and Ida Beat Heatherman on January 3rd, 1948. A graduate of Kingman High School, he attended WSU prior to enlisting in the Marine Corps and defending his country in Vietnam.

When he returned from the war, Dave started his career at home as a custom harvester and was married to Clare Jolene Laverentz on September 20th, 1975, in Nashville, KS. Dave and Jolene raised their four kids in Kingman, as Dave worked as a harvester, oil field worker and truck driver.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry Heatherman.

Dave is survived by: his wife, Jolene Heatherman; children, Kelli Boetel (Steven) of Ottawa, Eric Heatherman (Jennifer) of Burlington, OK, Joe Heatherman (Ashley) of Satanta, and Jeff Heatherman (Amy) of Cheney; siblings, Mike Heatherman of Jacksonville, FL, Patricia McCubbin of Denver, CO, Katie Sorenson of Duluth, MN, and Harry Heatherman (Loretta) of Kingman. He is also survived by: his nine grandchildren, Hannah, Alexandra, Jack, Karlie, Larry, Newt, Harley, Hailey, and Robyn.

Memorial contributions may be brought to either service or mailed to St. John's Lutheran Church at PO Box 105 Nashville, KS 67112 or St. Patrick's Catholic Grade School at 638 W D Ave. Kingman, KS 67068.

