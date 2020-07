SAWYER - Don A. Bass was born October 5, 1942 and died July 26, 2020 in Pratt, Kansas. Cremation has taken place. No services are planed at this time.

Don Bass

SAWYER - Don A. Bass was born October 5, 1942 and died July 26, 2020 in Pratt, Kansas. Cremation has taken place. No services are planed at this time.