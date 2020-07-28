Daniel McCaine

NEWTON - Daniel Lee McCaine, 58, died, July 22, 2020 at Newton, KS. Survived by: wife, Patsy; sons, Danny and Joseph Cartwright, Frank and Glenn McCaine; daughter, Mary Jane; brothers, Joseph, Sammy and Paul McCaine, Roger Culver; sister, Gloria Schroeder; 13 grandchildren.Cremation has taken place. No services. Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.

