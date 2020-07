COPELAND - Darrel Schmidt passed away on July 3, 2020 in Satanta, KS. Funeral Service was Friday, July 10, 2020, 10 a.m., Copeland Christian Church, Copeland, KS. Robson Funeral Home, Satanta was in charge of arrangements.

Darrel Chandler Schmidt

