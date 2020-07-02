Loa Ann Gibson, 74, of Hutchinson, died June 30, 2020, at Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family, after a short battle with gall bladder cancer. She was born August 18, 1945, in Hutchinson, to Rowland and Nadine (Norris) Redinger.

Loa Ann graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1963. She worked at Western Foods, then later at Consolidated Manufacturing, before retiring. Loa Ann attended Crosspoint Church, Hutchinson.

In 1963, she married Fred McCaskey. They were blessed with two daughters. They later divorced and Fred married Marion, who became a beloved friend to Loa Ann and stepmother to the girls.

Loa Ann loved KU basketball, going shopping with her daughter, Lora, and spending time with family, especially her 'Journey Girl'. Her number one love was NASCAR racing. She was #10 Aric Almirola's biggest fan and her dream came true last year when daughter, Shelly, took her to her first NASCAR race. Loa Ann always worried about others and would help them before herself.

She is survived by: daughters, Shelly (Terry) Palmatier, Haven, and Lora Ryan, Hutchinson; sister, Renee Retterer, Hutchinson; grandchildren, Ryan (Elizabeth) Allan, Hutchinson, Joshua (Lindsey) Allan, Colwich, Cody (Kelsey) Beaton, Wichita, Kirsten (Beau) Peterson, McPherson, and Kenneth 'KJ' Ryan, Hutchinson; step grandchildren, Chase and Brooke Palmatier, Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Journey Allan, Hutchinson, Alyssa, Kaylee, and Greer Allan, Colwich, Ella and Natasha Peterson, McPherson; aunt, Faye Dunn, Wichita; and numerous cousins and special friends.

Loa Ann was preceded in death by: her parents, brother-in-law, Rick Retterer; and husbands, Delbert Dean Jr., William Tissue, and Gary Gibson.

Per her request, cremation will take place and there will be no services. Friends may sign the book from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, through Friday, July 10, 2020, at Elliott Mortuary. Memorials are suggested to Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

