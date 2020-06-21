CANTON -- Victor J. Macari, 83, died June 19, 2020. Born August 4, 1936. Married Orletha Dellenbaugh November 23, 1961 and she survives.

Victor Macari

Other survivors include children, Steve, Craig, Barney and Kathy Maurath.

Funeral 10:30 am. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Canton United Methodist Church. Visitation 5-8 pm. June 22, 2020 at the church.

Olson's Mortuary, Canton.







