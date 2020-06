COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA - Tilly H. Peterson, 93, died May 30, 2020. Survivors: husband, Emil of Council Bluffs, IA; daughter, Marilyn Wieseler of Sidney, IA; daughter-in-law, Joan Peterson of Hidden Springs, ID; and sister, Margot Dammer of Erlensee, Germany. Service: 1:30 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson. Memorial donations: McPherson VFW Auxiliary.

Tilly Peterson

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA - Tilly H. Peterson, 93, died May 30, 2020. Survivors: husband, Emil of Council Bluffs, IA; daughter, Marilyn Wieseler of Sidney, IA; daughter-in-law, Joan Peterson of Hidden Springs, ID; and sister, Margot Dammer of Erlensee, Germany. Service: 1:30 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020, at Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson. Memorial donations: McPherson VFW Auxiliary.