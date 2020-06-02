Hutchinson -- Barbara Jean Hinck, 69, of Hutchinson, died May 30, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born on January 19, 1951, in Hutchinson, to Cecil and Blanche (Johnson) Worley.

Barbara Jean Hinck

Hutchinson -- Barbara Jean Hinck, 69, of Hutchinson, died May 30, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born on January 19, 1951, in Hutchinson, to Cecil and Blanche (Johnson) Worley.

Barbara was a graduate of Hutchinson High School. She worked as a residential direct support professional for TECH, in Hutchinson. Barbara's hobbies included Bingo, women's church group, and spending time with family, especially her great-grandson, Riley.

On November 16, 1968, she married Bernard William Hinck, Jr., in Hutchinson. They shared 51 years of marriage together.

Barbara is survived by: husband, Bernard 'Barney' Hinck, Hutchinson; son, Bernard Hinck (Sophia Warnock), Hutchinson; daughter, Angela Lane (Timothy), Larned; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Hovius, Mary Lou McConnel, and Katherine Medina (Paul), all of Hutchinson; and brothers, Tommy Worley (Wanda) and David Worley (Karen), both of Hutchinson.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; brothers, Gary Worley, Howard 'Buddy' Worley, Terrell 'Butch' Worley; and sister, Judy Misner.

A private family graveside service will take place at a later date.

Memorials are suggest to Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County or TECH, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

