GREAT BEND - Sister Corona Bayer, 91, died April 27, 2020, in the Dominican Sisters' convent infirmary, Great Bend. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the Sisters' Convent. Bryant Funeral Home.

Sister Corona Bayer

