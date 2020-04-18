NEWTON - Robert Dale Smyth, 79, of Newton, KS succumbed to the complications of cancer on Wednesday, March 26, 2020.

NEWTON - Robert Dale Smyth, 79, of Newton, KS succumbed to the complications of cancer on Wednesday, March 26, 2020.

He is survived by: his wife Kay; son; daughter; six grandchildren; sister; and many more. Born June 15, 1941, in Hutchinson. The family would like to express our deep and sincere thanks to the doctors and staff at Newton memorial hospital for their very steady and compassionate care of him, and the family, through his illness and death.

Due to the current national health crisis a celebration of life will be postponed until later notice.