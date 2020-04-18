GREAT BEND - Abram S. 'Abe' Goodwin, 89, passed away April 16, 2020, at Medicalodges of Great Bend. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Great Bend Cemetery, with Pastor Tim Singleton. Military Rites will be conducted by the Kansas National Guard. Bryant Funeral Home.

Abram S. 'Abe' Goodwin

GREAT BEND - Abram S. 'Abe' Goodwin, 89, passed away April 16, 2020, at Medicalodges of Great Bend. Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Great Bend Cemetery, with Pastor Tim Singleton. Military Rites will be conducted by the Kansas National Guard. Bryant Funeral Home.