MCPHERSON - Christopher 'Skip' Robert Embrey, 53, died March 13, 2020. Survivors: parents, Lewis and Janice Embrey; brother, Dennis Embrey (Shannan Souder); sister, Connie Stark (Claus). Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Stockham Family Funeral Home. Funeral: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, First Christian Church. Memorials: Chris Embrey Memorial Fund c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

Christopher Embrey

MCPHERSON - Christopher 'Skip' Robert Embrey, 53, died March 13, 2020. Survivors: parents, Lewis and Janice Embrey; brother, Dennis Embrey (Shannan Souder); sister, Connie Stark (Claus). Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Stockham Family Funeral Home. Funeral: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, March 19, 2020, First Christian Church. Memorials: Chris Embrey Memorial Fund c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.