Laurel Eugene 'Gene' Seibert, 80, of Hutchinson, died December 30, 2019, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. Cremation graveside service 1 p.m. March 13, 2020, at Eastside Cemetery, 500 S. Cleveland, Hutchinson. Arrangements by Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson.

Laurel Seibert

