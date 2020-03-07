COUNCIL GROVE - Glenn Emmett England, 99, died March 1, 2020, at Diversicare of Council Grove. He was born March 2, 1920, in Clifton Hill, MO, to Luther and Frances (James) England.

Glenn E. England

Glenn graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1939 and attended Hutchinson Junior College. He served in the United States Army Air Corps from 1942-1945. Glenn worked for the Kansas State Grain Inspection Department and then for FarMarCo for 29 years until his retirement in 1982.

He was a member of Forest Park Presbyterian Church, Hutchinson, and American Legion Lysle Rishel Post #68. Glenn served on the Prosperity School board for one term and the Reno County Food Bank board for several years.

On January 29, 1943, he married Phyllis J. Sturgeon in Hutchinson. She died February 16, 2013.

Glenn is survived by: son, Kenneth England (Debra); daughter, Shirley Blice, all of Council Grove; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Hanson, Luther, Lesley, John, and Leland; and sisters, Luella Orme and Eula Pruitt.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Elliott Chapel. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday thru Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

