INGALLS - David S. Hewes, 89, loving husband and father, went home to be with the lord on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was born on July 23, 1930, in Garden City, KS, to Tom and Mary Hewes, and was raised in Ingalls where he remained throughout his life. David attended Ingalls Grade and High School, where he graduated valedictorian of his class and met the love of his life, Betty Rixon.

David Hewes

David and Betty were married on January 12, 1949 and shared 71 wonderful years together. They were partners in business, as they were in life, running two businesses, D & B Farms and Ingalls Aerial Spraying.

They were blessed with six children, beginning with identical twins, Jean and Jane, followed by Ronald Dean, Robert David, Mary and Neal. David was devoted to his family and worked long hours to support them, farming in the summer months and doing odd jobs in the winter from home remodeling to moving hopper-bottom grain bins. After finally retiring at age 72, he turned his woodworking skills into creating wooden toys which he gave to children in local hospitals, as well as to those in the community.

David was a kind and honest man who believed strongly in supporting his community and church. For most of his children's school years, he served as a member of the Ingalls School Board, and volunteered numerous hours remodeling the St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and building a church center. He had a dry sense of humor and loved telling a good joke. He especially enjoyed a lively argument and in particular, playing devil's advocate. One of his favorite joys was traveling to Disney World and visiting his favorite character, 'Mickey'.

He is preceded in death by his three sons, his parents, his brother, Jim Hewes, and his cousin, Mary Jo Batman, who was raised by his parents like a sister. He is survived by his wife, Betty Hewes, and his three daughters, Jean McKinnon, Jane Smith and Mary Simon.

Services will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Ingalls on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at ll a.m., followed by internment at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6,2020, all at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the charity of your choice in care of Garnand Funeral Home of Garden City.

