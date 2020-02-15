Ivan W. Anderson, 81, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away February 11, 2020, at Diversicare of Hutchinson, Hutchinson, Kansas. The son of Murl and Ollie Mae Anderson, he was born in Kanopolis, Kansas on June 7, 1938.

Ivan W. Anderson

A veteran of the United States Army and Army National Guard, he was a retired welder for Collins Bus Company in Hutchinson, Kansas. His family knew him as a workaholic " he worked tirelessly to provide for them. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, gardening and listening to his favorite traditional country and western music.

On January 7, 2000, he married Ruth Patterson in Hutchinson, Kansas. She preceded him in death on June 5, 2014.

Survivors include: one sister, Iva E. Ford of Hutchinson, Kansas; one niece, Teresa Smith of Hutchinson, Kansas; and four stepchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation has taken place and a private family inurnment will be held in Hammer Cemetery in Lincoln, Kansas. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Paws for Cause program and left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

