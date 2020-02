Moscow, KS -- Omar Levi Norton, 89, passed away, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, Hugoton, KS.

Omar Levi Norton

Funeral Service, Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:30 am at United Methodist Church, Moscow.



Visitation, Friday, 10 am to 8 pm, Robson Funeral Home, Hugoton.