HAYSVILLE - James 'Jim' D. Meis, 82, retired USF&G insurance auditor, passed on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

James 'Jim' D. Meis

HAYSVILLE - James 'Jim' D. Meis, 82, retired USF&G insurance auditor, passed on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Rosary, 7 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020. Funeral Mass, 11a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020, BOTH at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Haysville.

Preceded by: parents, Jerome and Frances (Gabel) Meis; siblings, Joan Henning, Jerry Meis, Janet Smith, Joe Meis, Jay Meis and Judy Luetters. Survived by: wife, Carol; son, Al (Sheila) Meis of Wichita; grandson, Alex Meis of Wichita; sister, Joey Brackney of Pocola, OK; in-laws, Eloyce Meis of Wichita, Pam Meis of Aurora, CO, Lucille Meis of CA and Gene Luetters of Salina.

Memorials: The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, Kansas 67214 and St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 1802 W. Grand, Haysville, Kansas 67060. www.shinklemortuary.com.

