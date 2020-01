McPherson -- Dora Lea Huber, 87, died January 13, 2020.

Dora Lea Huber

McPherson -- Dora Lea Huber, 87, died January 13, 2020.

Survivors: children, Madonna Dobbins, Leanna Huber, Jim Huber (Joyce); 5 grandchildren.

Funeral: 11:00 AM, Friday, January 17, at Stockham Family Funeral Home.

Visitation: 10:00 to 11:00 AM, Friday, at the funeral home.

Burial: McPherson Cemetery

Memorials: McPherson County Humane Society c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.