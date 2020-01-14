Burrton -- Shirley R. Lane, 65, of Burrton, Kansas, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home. She was born September 18, 1954 in Meade, Kansas, the daughter of Dallas and Barbara (Eakes) Cox. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Burrton Community Church. A full obituary will follow later.

Shirley R. Lane

