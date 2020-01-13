ULYSSES -- David 'Bud' Landes, 90, died Friday, January 10, 2020. Memorial service at a later date. Survived by wife, Martha; and children, Tina Schmidt and Mark Landes. Memorials to Country View Baptist Church in care of Garnand Funeral Home, 405 W Grant Ave, Ulysses. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

