Josie Ann, Samuel, 92, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away peacefully January 3, 2020, at Diversicare Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. Graveside burial will take place Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Fairlawn Burial Park, 2401 Carey Boulevard, Hutchinson, Kansas. Old Mission-Heritage Funeral Home, Hutchinson, Kansas is in charge of arrangements.

Josie Ann Samuel

