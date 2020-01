HAVILAND - Dixie Woodward died December 31, 2019, Bucklin. Born October 26, 1936, Haviland Kansas, to Vern and Inez (McMullen) Woodward. Retired Mental Health Technician. Survivors: sister, Jan Clemensen; four nieces. Funeral 1:30 p.m. January 7, 2020, Haviland Friends Church. Burial Haviland Cemetery. Memorial- Iroquois Center for Human Development, Greensburg, c/o Fleener Funeral Home, PO Box 41, Greensburg, KS 67054-0041.

Dixie Woodward

