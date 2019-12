HARPER -- Stephen DeChenne, 55, passed away December 24, 2019. Survivors: wife, Laura; children: Stephen, Shaun, and Staci; parents, Carrol and Delma DeChenne. Friends may view and register 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, Prairie Rose Funeral Home, Harper. In lieu of flowers, memorials: Kansas Humane Society of Wichita.

