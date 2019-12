SHAWNEE MISSION - Naomi Jean Lambert, 91, of Shawnee Mission, KS and formally of McPherson, died Friday. Visitation Friday 5 to 7 p.m. at Glidden-Ediger Chapel, McPherson. Funeral at Glidden-Ediger Chapel, McPherson, at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Memorials to Alzheimer Association sent to Glidden-Ediger F. H.; 222 W. Euclid; McPherson, Ks 67460.

Naomi J. Lambert

