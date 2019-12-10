OTTAWA - Lloyd Allen Williams lost his battle with dementia on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 9:05 a.m., at the age of 68 at Garden Terrace in Overland Park, KS.

Lloyd Allen Williams

OTTAWA - Lloyd Allen Williams lost his battle with dementia on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 9:05 a.m., at the age of 68 at Garden Terrace in Overland Park, KS.

He lived with his wife in Ottawa, KS until it became necessary to place him in a nursing facility. Lloyd A. Williams was born to Lora Louise Cullison-Williams and Roy Allen Williams, November 24, 1951 in Medicine Lodge, Kansas. He is the 4th of 6 brothers, no sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, John Leroy Williams, Roy Laverne Williams and Ray Melvine Williams. He is survived by: his common law wife of 11 years, Rebecca Jean Pierce-Wittenburg; his children; daughter, Angel Pauline (husband John) Williams-Gillihan, of Newton, KS; son, David Curtis Williams of Anthony. KS; son, Jack Eugene (wife Melissa) Breazile of Yoakum, TX, daughter, Dovey June Thorne of Las Vegas, NV; brothers, Donald Eugene Williams of McPherson, KS, Robert Dewayne Williams of Hutchison, KS.

Lloyd was a general laborer with his most preferred being an auto mechanic. He also played lead guitar in his family band for years. His hobby was to take what most people considered junk and turn it into something useable. He was very talented at this.

Lloyd was a very loved man both my family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and a contagious laugh. He was always there when someone needed help with most anything.

The memorial service will be held Dec. 14, 1 p.m. at Eastwood Church of Christ, 2500 N. Plum St, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

If you wish to send flowers or plants please send them to: Angel Gillihan at 800 SE 4th St., Newton, KS 67114 she will be sure they arrive at memorial.

