MOUNDRIDGE - Rosetta L. Auernheimer, 93, died December 5, 2019. Survived by sons, Ron, John and Doug Auernheimer; daughter, Darlene Powers; brother, Otis Unruh; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, First Mennonite Church, Halstead. Memorials to the church or Pine Village. Kaufman Funeral Home, Halstead.

Rosetta Auernheimer

