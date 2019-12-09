CLAY CENTER - Orival W. Linder, 89, passed away November 28, 2019. Born December 3, 1929, Texas County, Oklahoma to Roy Linder and Cora Hobbs.

CLAY CENTER - Orival W. Linder, 89, passed away November 28, 2019. Born December 3, 1929, Texas County, Oklahoma to Roy Linder and Cora Hobbs.

Orival was raised in western Kansas, spending time in Tribune, Nashville, Langdon and Turon. After graduating from Turon High School, he attended Hutchinson Junior College where he played football and basketball.

Orival married Jean Riggs on December 16, 1951. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Following the war, Orival attended Kansas State University, earning degrees in Agronomy, Biological Science and Veterinary Medicine. While attending KSU, he officiated high school football and basketball games.

In 1960, Orival purchased Dr Hull's veterinary practice and moved his family to Clay Center. Through his small and large animal veterinary practice, Orival donated his time and care for the animals at the Clay Center zoo and for animals shown by children in 4-H county fairs. He also spent many seasons officiating high school football and basketball games. Orival retired from his veterinary practice in 1989 and served fifteen years as a veterinarian for the USDA.

He was a member of the Clay Center Christian Church where he served as an elder, member of the USD #379 school board, American Veterinary Medicine Association, NARFE, KSU Alumni Association and the Clay Center BPOE.

Orival enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and gardening in his free time.

He was preceded in death by his parents and 10 brothers and sisters. Orival is survived by: wife, Jean Linder, Clay Center; son, Jay Linder, Caly Center; daughter, Susan (Mike) Gillespie, Manhattan, KS; son, John (Christene) Linder, McHenry, IL; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Memorial service: Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Christian Church in Clay Center. Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time at the church.

Memorials: Clay Center Christian Church or the organization of the donor's choice, c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com