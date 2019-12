Ronald Jasper

GREAT BEND - Ronald Anthony Jasper, 51, passed away November 25, 2019, at his home in Great Bend. He was born on January 23, 1968, in Ellinwood to Thomas and Viona (Huschka) Jasper. Rosary at 10 a.m. and Memorial Service at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ellinwood. Bryant Funeral Home.

