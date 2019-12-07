MOUNDRIDGE - Raymond Ratzlaff, 94, of Moundridge passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Moundridge, Kansas.

Raymond Ratzlaff

MOUNDRIDGE - Raymond Ratzlaff, 94, of Moundridge passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Moundridge, Kansas.

He was born on April 19, 1925 in Montezuma, Kansas to Joe and Anna (Koehn) Ratzlaff.

Raymond was a farm laborer. While living in California he worked in the almond orchards. When he moved to Kansas he worked planting and harvesting crops. He also refinished furniture.

Raymond was a member of Homeland Mennonite Church, Montezuma, Kansas and attended Gospel Mennonite Church in Moundridge.

On November 25, 1956 he married Velda Ruth Dirks in Livingston, California. She survives of the home.

He is also survived by: two sons, Perry (Lisa) Ratzlaff, Yuma, AZ., and Dayton (Cathy) Ratzlaff, Louisville, GA.; daughter, Dixie (Myron) Koehn, Moundridge, KS., seven grandchildren and special niece, Mary Lou Goucher, Galva, KS.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mildred Shearon and a nephew, Earl Shearon.

Visitation and viewing will be Monday, December 9, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Moundridge Funeral Home, with the family greeting friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Visitation will be held from noon Tuesday, December 10, 2019 to 5 p.m. at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Montezuma. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Homeland Mennonite Church, Montezuma, Kansas. Burial will follow the service at the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mercy Hospital or Pine Village, in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, PO Box 410, Moundridge, KS. 67107 or Swaim Funeral Chapel, PO Box 421, Montezuma, KS 67867.