GREENSBURG - Nellie F. Taylor, 97, died at Vintage Park at Holton, Holton, Kansas. She was born July 12, 1922 in Wellington, Texas, the daughter of J.A. and Retha (Killingsworth) Dowdy.

Nell was a sales clerk in several business in Greensburg. In 1941 Nell married Kenneth A. Bissitt in Bucklin, Kansas. He died in 1945. She married Claude Taylor in 1949 in Greensburg. He died in 2005.

Nell moved to Holton in 2005. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Greensburg.

She is survived by: two sons, Kenneth Duane Bissitt and wife Jan, Holton, and Steve Taylor, Greensburg; a daughter, Nancy McVay and husband Dee, Blue Eye, Missouri; three Grandsons, Derek Bissitt, Dalen McVay and Matt McVay; five great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Elmer Breeden, Jay Dowdy, Floyd Brooks and Larry Brooks and a sister Lila Coates.

Graveside service and celebration of Nell's life will be held 1 pm Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Fairview Cemetery, Greensburg, with Pastor Chu presiding. A visitation will be held 10 to 11:30 am Tuesday at Fleener Funeral Home, Greensburg. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Fleener Funeral Home, 514 S. Main St., Po Box 41, Greensburg, KS 67054.