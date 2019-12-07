Lance Phillip Darrow, 80, of Hutchinson, died December 5, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born July 23, 1939, in Manhattan, the son of Phillip E. and Ada M. (Little) Darrow.

Lance P. Darrow

Lance Phillip Darrow, 80, of Hutchinson, died December 5, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. He was born July 23, 1939, in Manhattan, the son of Phillip E. and Ada M. (Little) Darrow.

Lance graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1957 and attended Hutchinson Community College. He served in the United States Navy from 1962-1966.

Lance worked in main frame service for IBM for nearly 40 years. He was a member of Salthawk Archery Club, Central Kansas Gun Club, Church of the Holy Cross, and Knights of Columbus Council #612. Lance had a deep love for his family, expressed through his devoted involvement in their lives.

On June 20, 1959, he married Georgia L. Holland in Hutchinson. They shared 60 years of marriage before her death on June 29, 2019.

Survivors include: children, Maureen Stewart (Scott), Sykesville, MD, Kyle Darrow, Hutchinson, Colleen Darrow, Lawrence; grandchildren, Katie Taddei (Giuliano), Alex Darrow (Caitlin), Braxton and Evan Darrow; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Parish rosary will be 10 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, both at Church of the Holy Cross, 2631 Independence Rd., Hutchinson, with Father Aaron Spexarth officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Elliott Mortuary.

Memorials are suggested to American Lung Association, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

