GREAT BEND - Iris R. House, 71, passed away December 6, 2019. She was born on November 19, 1948 at Wichita to Russell J. & Wilma I. (Smith) Paris. Survivors husband Martin, two daughters. Service will be 2 pm Thursday December 12, 2019, at First Southern Baptist Church, Great Bend. Bryant Funeral Home, Great Bend, Kansas.

Iris House

