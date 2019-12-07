Galyn DeVore

CHENEY - Galyn Douglas DeVore, 83 passed away December 5, 2019, at his home. He was born on August 29, 1936, at Macksville, KS, the son of Omer and Lacie (Overbey) DeVore.

Galyn received a Bachelor's Degree from Fort Hays State College and on July 22, 1956 he married Janet (Rader) at Ellis, KS. He was a farmer, custom harvester, auctioneer, teacher and coached athletics for over 50 years at the following schools; Garfield, Minneola, Jetmore, Larned, Greensburg, Bucklin, Lewis, Dodge City JUCO, Spearville and Macksville. He was a member of the Cheney United Methodist Church and resident of Cheney since 2008.

He is survived by: his wife, Janet; a son, Clint DeVore (Stacy), Cheney, KS; three grandchildren, Tiane DeVore (Parker Liebl), Jaden DeVore (Shanna), Camryn DeVore; one great grandchild, Blakely DeVore. Galyn was preceded in death by both parents; a son, Derek DeVore and brothers Ronnie and Dennis DeVore.

A memorial graveside service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Farmington Cemetery, Macksville, KS., with Pastor Aaron Duell presiding. There will be a gathering of friends and family following the graveside service at the Grace United Methodist Church, Macksville, KS.

Memorials may be given to the Cheney United Methodist Church building fund or to the donor's hometown school athletic fund in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, KS 67576.

