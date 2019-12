Eldon Ralph Weaver, 92, of Hutchinson, died December 6, 2019, at Wesley Towers. Born in Greensburg, KS August 18, 1927 the son of Benjamin O. and H. Marietta (Marriage) Weaver.

Eldon Ralph Weaver, 92, of Hutchinson, died December 6, 2019, at Wesley Towers. Born in Greensburg, KS August 18, 1927 the son of Benjamin O. and H. Marietta (Marriage) Weaver.

Survived by wife, Roberta; son, Terry (Pam) Weaver, Greer, SC; daughter, Trudy (Harvey) Flowers, Cincinnati, OH; son, Tracy (Susan) Weaver Manhattan, KS; son, Trent Weaver and Barb Morrison, Windsor, CO; ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services at Evans Chapel at Wesley Towers, Hutchinson, 10 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, with Pastor Mark Fillmore presiding. Graveside services following at 3 p.m. in Hillcrest Cemetery, Mullinville, KS.

In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to Mullinville United Methodist Church, Mullinville, KS or Hospice & Homecare of Reno County c/o Fleener Funeral Home, PO Box 41, Greensburg, KS 67054.