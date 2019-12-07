TULSA, Okla. - Arlen Theodore 'Ted' Mueller died peacefully at home in Tulsa, Ok on November 21, 2019, with his loving wife Georgia by his side.

He was born in Great Bend, KS to Arla and Veleta Mueller on April 27, 1938.

Ted was a proud member of the Hoisington High School Class of 1956. 'Hard as nails, tough as bricks, Hoisington Class of 56!' After two years at Hutchinson Community college, he attended the University of Kansas in 1958 where he joined his brothers at the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. After graduating with a B.S. in Journalism, he joined Skelly Oil Co. where he served in the advertising department. Ted ended his career in the sales department of Luminous Neon where he served for 25 years before retiring in 2002.

During his time in Dodge City, Ted's love of history, and particularly the history of the old west, resulted in him serving with various organizations, including the Santa Fe Trail society, the Boot Hill Museum, and the Dodge City chapter of Rotary International.

He is survived by: his wife of 57 years, Georgia (Wilson) Mueller; brother, Rodney (Judith) of Boulder, CO; son, John (Adele) of Denver, CO; and three grandchildren, John 'Topher' Mueller, Grace Mueller and William Mueller of Houston, TX.

An avid reader and outdoorsman, Ted was happiest when surrounded by friends and family, whether he was playing tennis or outbidding his grandchildren in Pitch.

A celebration of life will be held for Teddy in his boyhood home of Hudson, KS at Trinity Community church, Good Friday, April 10th, 2020, at 11 a.m. with a lunch to follow in the Hudson Community Hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's name to Rotary International " Dodge City chapter are welcome.