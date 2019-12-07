Arlan Dean Redenbaugh, 61, of Hutchinson, died December 6, 2019, at Hospice House. Funeral service will be 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene. Visitation with family present will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 9, at the church. Full obituary in Monday's paper. Elliott Mortuary in charge of arrangements.

