Cristina L. Stockton, 60, of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away November 25, 2019, at her home Hutchinson, Kansas. Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Fairlawn Cemetery Family Center, 2401 Carey Boulevard, Hutchinson, Kansas. Old Mission - Heritage Funeral Home, Hutchinson, Kansas is in charge of arrangements.

