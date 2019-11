Cheney -- Betty Jo Griem, 86, died November 13, 2019. Born January 9, 1933.

Betty Griem

Graveside service 2:00 p.m., Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.

Memorials to Cheney Golden Age Home in care of Larrison Mortuary.