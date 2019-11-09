PRATT -Glenn 'Gary' Taylor Jr., 88, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Southwind Home. He was born July 24, 1931, in rural Reno County, the son of Glenn G. and Helen E. (Holt) Taylor Sr. Gary graduated from Nickerson High School in 1949.

On July 5, 1952, he married Glenna Yates in Sterling. They later divorced.

Gary served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956 and was stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls, TX, Chanute AFB, Rantoul, IL, and Lowry AFB, Denver, CO. He worked as an aircraft mechanic, electrician, and gunner. Gary received the Air Crewmember Badge, National Defense Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal. A highlight of his Air Force career was doing repairs on President Dwight D. Eisenhower's aircraft during one of his trips across the country.

Gary was a resident of Kiowa County since coming from Barton County, where he was co-owner of Taylor Equipment Co. He also farmed in Rice, Barton, and Kiowa counties for many years. Gary's interests were his gas wells, which he claimed were just a hobby. Gary also enjoyed flying his own Cessna airplane. Even at an older age, Gary claimed he still could fly.

Survivors include: son, Mike Taylor (Nora), Greensburg; daughters, Sharla Taylor, Great Bend, Cindy Kirchgassner (Larry), Larned; brothers, Bernard Taylor (Rose), Ronald Taylor (Carolyn), both of Haviland; sister, Connie Hardage (Darrell), Lenexa; grandchildren, Chad Taylor (Andrea), Audra Boone (Jon), Rachel Rhoads (Dustin), Jared Kirchgassner (JaCole), 13 great-grandchildren; ex-wife, Glenna Taylor; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; daughter, Debra; grandson, Jason Taylor; and brothers, Ancil and Stanley; and sister-in-law, Jean Taylor.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Elliott Chapel, with Mark Dirks officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the McConnell Air Force Base Honor Guard. Friends may call from 1-8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends prior to the service on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Southwind Home or Kindred Hospice, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

