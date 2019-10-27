WICHITA - John Riebel,

97, a farmer, died Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Rosary will be at 7 p.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Adorers of the Blood of Christ Chapel.

Preceded in death by: his parents, Clem and Anna Riebel; brothers, Norbert, Paul, Leon and Victor Riebel; sisters, Arlene Drake, Sr. Winifred Riebel.

Survived by: his wife, Rita A. Riebel of Wichita; children, Linda (Cliff) Weber of Tucson, AZ, Dennis (Brenda) Riebel of Derby, KS, Gloria (Randall) McBee of Newton, KS, Steven Riebel of Wichita, Judith (Bud) Maxfield of Minneola, KS, Terry (Judith) Riebel of Augusta; sisters, Sr. Flo, Sr. Leona, and Sr. Barbara Riebel of Wichita; brothers, Melvin Riebel of MO, Wilbert Riebel of Alamota, KS; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.

A memorial has been established with Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E Rockhill St #403, Wichita, KS 67206.








