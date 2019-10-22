'Peggy' Wilson

Ashland Kansas -- Phyllis 'Peggy' (Grimes) Wilson passed from this life on September 26, 2019 at the age of 97. Graveside Memorial Service will be at the Ashland Kansas Highland Cemetery Saturday Oct. 26, 2019 @ 2:00 PM. Arrangements by Ashland Funeral Home Ashland Kansas

